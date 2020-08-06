Esper says multilateral fora help deter China's 'bad behavior'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that expanding multilateral partnerships with South Korea and other Asian nations can help deter China's "bad behavior" in the region.
Esper made the suggestion during the virtual Aspen Security Forum after pointing to Beijing's growing aggressiveness in the South China Sea.
"So many of the relationships, unlike Europe, in Asia are bilateral," he said. "U.S.-Korea, U.S.-Philippines, U.S.-Australia. We need to multilateralize those, maybe not officially ... but in terms of knitting things up so we talk more as a group. That's the best way to push back against China and its bad behavior in the Pacific, and I see that as another positive outcome, if you will, of us being unable to travel. We found new ways to communicate and to do it in a multilateral way, and I think we need to continue to advance that."
Esper was referring to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.
His remarks are in line with Washington's campaign to isolate Beijing militarily and economically amidst their growing rivalry.
Esper also said North Korea remains a challenge to the U.S., along with Iran and other countries.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(LEAD) Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
2
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
S. Korea to develop ultra small-sized satellites to better monitor N. Korea
-
5
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea