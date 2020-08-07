Korean-language dailies

-- Prejudice raised by policies: Public rental apartments = slums (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Extinction or survival': 'jeonse' at crossroads, future depends on housing prices (Kookmin Daily)

-- 41 lives lost after thinking little of heavy rain (Donga llbo)

-- Triple shock: 'jeonse' panic (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Despite house leasing laws, 'jeonse' prices soar (Segye Times)

-- 'Han Sang-hyuk made phone call saying Yoon Seok-youl, Han Sang-hoon should be kicked out' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul expects more heavy rain today, on alert for flooding in downtown (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3 boats sucked into Euiam Dam while trying to save artificial island (Hankyoreh)

-- Euiam Dam tragedy: working amid heavy rain, while dam water being discharged (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KEPCO looking to produce electricity directly for 1st time in 20 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Top 4 Korean companies deliver earnings surprises, overpower Japanese rivals (Korea Economic Daily)

