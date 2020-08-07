Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prejudice raised by policies: Public rental apartments = slums (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Extinction or survival': 'jeonse' at crossroads, future depends on housing prices (Kookmin Daily)
-- 41 lives lost after thinking little of heavy rain (Donga llbo)
-- Triple shock: 'jeonse' panic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite house leasing laws, 'jeonse' prices soar (Segye Times)
-- 'Han Sang-hyuk made phone call saying Yoon Seok-youl, Han Sang-hoon should be kicked out' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul expects more heavy rain today, on alert for flooding in downtown (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 boats sucked into Euiam Dam while trying to save artificial island (Hankyoreh)
-- Euiam Dam tragedy: working amid heavy rain, while dam water being discharged (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KEPCO looking to produce electricity directly for 1st time in 20 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Top 4 Korean companies deliver earnings surprises, overpower Japanese rivals (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rains continue, toll keeps rising (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Flood alert issued in Seoul; boat accidents near dam feared to have killed 7 (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea will donate $10 mil. to WFP's NK aid program (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge