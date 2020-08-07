Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:02 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prejudice raised by policies: Public rental apartments = slums (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Extinction or survival': 'jeonse' at crossroads, future depends on housing prices (Kookmin Daily)
-- 41 lives lost after thinking little of heavy rain (Donga llbo)
-- Triple shock: 'jeonse' panic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite house leasing laws, 'jeonse' prices soar (Segye Times)
-- 'Han Sang-hyuk made phone call saying Yoon Seok-youl, Han Sang-hoon should be kicked out' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul expects more heavy rain today, on alert for flooding in downtown (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 boats sucked into Euiam Dam while trying to save artificial island (Hankyoreh)
-- Euiam Dam tragedy: working amid heavy rain, while dam water being discharged (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KEPCO looking to produce electricity directly for 1st time in 20 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Top 4 Korean companies deliver earnings surprises, overpower Japanese rivals (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rains continue, toll keeps rising (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Flood alert issued in Seoul; boat accidents near dam feared to have killed 7 (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea will donate $10 mil. to WFP's NK aid program (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!