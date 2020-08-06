S. Korea's June current account surplus widens, but H1 surplus hits 8-year low amid pandemic
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus hit an eight-month high in June as the pace of export falls slowed amid major countries' economic reopenings following the pandemic-caused lockdowns, central bank data showed Thursday.
But the country logged the smallest current account surplus in eight years in the first half as overseas shipments were hit by the new coronavirus outbreak.
The current account surplus reached US$6.88 billion in June, up from $2.29 billion in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
It marked the largest surplus since October 2019, when the surplus reached $7.83 billion.
The June tally also marked the second straight month of the surplus after the country logged a $3.33 billion current account deficit in April, the largest in almost a decade on faltering exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in the January-June period, the current account surplus reached $19.17 billion, the smallest since the first half of 2012, when the surplus hit $9.65 billion.
The goods balance posted a surplus of $5.87 billion in June, larger than the $2.5 bill in May.
Exports, which account for half of South Korea's economy, fell 9.3 percent on-year to $40 billion, while imports declined 9.8 percent to $34.2 billion.
South Korea's exports were battered by the fallout of the pandemic this year as it hit supply chains with global lockdowns and social distancing guidelines. The pace of export falls has slowed since June as major economies slowly began to resume business activities.
The service account, which includes outlays by South Koreans on overseas trips, logged a deficit of $1.26 billion in June after posting a shortfall of $480 million in May.
The primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments overseas, logged a surplus of $1.74 billion in June, wider than a surplus of $540 million in the previous month.
The capital and financial account, which covers cross-border investments, posted a net inflow of $7.15 billion in June, compared with a net inflow of $3.24 billion in May.
The BOK earlier forecast the full-year current account surplus to reach $57 billion, down from $60 billion logged for last year.
