Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 August 06, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 80
Incheon 27/23 Rain 80
Suwon 27/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 28/25 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/25 Rain 80
Chuncheon 28/25 Rain 60
Gangneung 30/26 Rain 70
Jeonju 28/25 Rain 80
Gwangju 29/25 Rain 80
Jeju 33/27 Rain 30
Daegu 30/26 Rain 80
Busan 28/25 Rain 70
(END)
