Thursday's weather forecast

August 06, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/24 Rain 80

Incheon 27/23 Rain 80

Suwon 27/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/25 Rain 80

Chuncheon 28/25 Rain 60

Gangneung 30/26 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/25 Rain 80

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 80

Jeju 33/27 Rain 30

Daegu 30/26 Rain 80

Busan 28/25 Rain 70

