SK Telecom Q2 net income up 66.8 pct. to 432.2 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 432.2 billion won (US$ 365.2 million), up 66.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 359.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 322.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 4.6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
