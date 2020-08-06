(LEAD) Unification minister expresses regret over N.K's release of dam water
(ATTN: ADDS military's comment in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed regret Thursday over North Korea's release of water from a border dam without giving South Korea prior notice earlier this week.
On Monday, the North partially opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border and sent water into the Imjin River, a move that put authorities here on alert against a potential rise in water levels in the South.
"I express my regrets over the recent unilateral measure to release dam water," Lee said at the start of a meeting of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council. "North Korea might have had difficulties of their own due to heavy rainfall, but I would like to stress they should have at least notified us prior to the release."
He urged the North to notify the South in whatever way possible.
"No matter how difficult the inter-Korean situation is politically and militarily, we need to restart dialogue immediately at least on issues related to the humanitarian field or the safety of the residents living near the border," he added.
Under an agreement signed between the two Koreas in October 2009, the North agreed to notify the South in advance of its plans to open the floodgates, following a deadly accident that killed six South Koreans after the North discharged water from Hwanggang Dam without notice.
The defense ministry said it is closely monitoring related moves in the North while sharing information with other government agencies.
"We are actively sharing information on the situation with other government agencies to prevent any damage to our people and troops," Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said during a regular press briefing.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
2
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water
-
3
S. Korea to develop ultra small-sized satellites to better monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
5
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea