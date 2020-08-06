Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin back to himself, earns 1st win of 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin made it back to where he was.
Ryu shut down the Atlanta Braves over five innings at Truist Park in Atlanta on Thursday (Korean time). Striking out eight and walking three, he allowed only one hit to pick up his first win of the season as the Blue Jays beat the Braves 2-1.
It is the first scoreless game by the southpaw since the 2020 MLB season started. He threw 84 pitches, with his ERA dropping to 5.14.
In his Opening Day start on July 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ryu allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-4 Toronto victory.
He took his first loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals on July 30. The Blue Jays lost 6-4.
With his new short, neat haircut, Ryu said in a pre-match interview the previous day that he had refreshed his mind for the next game and was ready to make a turnaround.
Against the Braves, Ryu started the first inning with a walk to leadoff Ronald Acuna Jr. But soon he picked off the runner and wrapped up the inning by striking out two.
He allowed a one-out single on a ground ball to Adam Duvall in the second, but he again repeated with back-to-back strikeouts to close the inning.
Despite two walks in the third and fourth innings, he retired the other batters to keep the Braves off the board through the fifth.
The Blue Jays scored two to help Ryu's performance, taking a 1-0 lead after a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a sacrifice fly by Danny Jansen.
In the fifth inning, Bo Bichette singled on a line drive to center field and scored as Cavan Biggio hit a single to right field.
Then, Ryu was replaced by right-hander Thomas Hatch after the bottom fifth inning, with the Blue Jays leading the game 2-0.
Four bullpen pitchers including closer Anthony Bass were responsible for the remaining four innings, giving up only one solo homer to Duvall in the seventh to seal a 2-1 victory.
The Blue Jays have posted a 4-5 record so far in the 60-game season.
