New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections
SEOUL -- The number of new daily coronavirus cases in South Korea bounced back to above 40 on Thursday as domestic infections climbed up.
The country added 43 cases, raising the total caseload to 14,499, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Health minister urges doctors to retract planned strike amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's health minister urged doctors Thursday to retract their planned strike that could disrupt the health care system amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
Park Neung-hoo said the government is ready to hold dialogue with doctors to try to resolve the issue, but he warned that the government will take "stern" actions if the work stoppage harms people's health and safety.
Two S. Koreans suffer minor property damage in Lebanon explosion: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- The homes of two South Koreans in Beirut were damaged in the massive deadly blast in the Lebanese city that killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
"We have found that two of our nationals suffered partial damage to their houses," the ministry said, adding that no South Korean casualties have been reported so far.
(LEAD) N.K. leader orders special aid for Kaesong on coronavirus lockdown
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened an executive policy council meeting of the Worker's Party and ordered special aid to the city of Kaesong under lockdown over coronavirus concerns, state media reported Thursday.
Last week, North Korea declared a state of emergency and said that it has put Kaesong on lockdown, claiming that a "runaway" defector suspected of COVID-19 infection recently came back from the South.
(LEAD) S. Korea's current account surplus widens in June, but H1 surplus at 8-year low amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus hit an eight-month high in June as the pace of export falls slowed amid major countries' economic reopenings following the pandemic-caused lockdowns, central bank data showed Thursday.
But the country logged the smallest current account surplus in eight years in the first half as overseas shipments were hit by the new coronavirus outbreak.
(LEAD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
SEOUL -- Major highways running across Seoul were partly closed on Thursday, with flood alerts issued for areas near a major bridge on the Han River, as heavy rains pushed up the water level of the river that flows through the capital city.
Several sections of the Dongbu Urban Expressway, Seoul Inner Loop, Olympic-daero and Gangbyeon Northern Highway have been closed to traffic due to the inner city river's swelled water level, according to the police and the city of Seoul.
(2nd LD) SK Telecom Q2 net surges on increased equity gains, rise in 5G users
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Thursday its second-quarter net income jumped 66.8 percent from a year earlier due to increased equity gains and improved mobile business.
Net income reached 432.2 billion won (US$365.1 million) in the April-June period, compared with 259.1 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
