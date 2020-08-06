Korean crime thriller dominates box office on opening day
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- "Deliver Us From Evil," a homegrown film, debuted at No. 1 at the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.
The crime action thriller starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae attracted 344,922 moviegoers nationwide Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). The film accounted for 77.2 percent of all ticket sales revenue for the day.
Directed by Hong Won-chan, the film follows the story of In-nam, an assassin played by Hwang who becomes embroiled in unexpected incidents as Ray, played by Lee, pursues him to avenge his dead brother.
The political action film "Steel Rain 2: Summit" came in second, drawing 52,204 attendees, with the number of accumulative viewers reaching 1.29 million.
The South Korean zombie blockbuster "Peninsula," sequel to 2016's top grossing film "Train to Busan," finished third, with 25,506 viewers. The film's combined attendees reached 3.57 million.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Major highways in Seoul partly closed as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
4
(LEAD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections