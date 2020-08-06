KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 42,150 UP 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,350 UP 3,550
HyundaiEng&Const 34,550 UP 400
AmoreG 53,600 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 144,500 UP 10,500
BukwangPharm 38,700 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 55,300 UP 400
TaekwangInd 690,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,370 UP 340
JWPHARMA 39,500 UP 1,050
NamhaeChem 8,480 UP 570
KAL 18,100 UP 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,700 DN 90
LG Corp. 82,600 UP 300
Daesang 25,650 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,340 UP 345
ORION Holdings 12,850 UP 300
KISWire 16,200 UP 300
LotteFood 332,500 UP 4,500
NEXENTIRE 5,350 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 DN 11,500
KCC 137,000 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 84,900 UP 300
DOOSAN 44,400 DN 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13650 DN300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,700 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 30,700 UP 700
HITEJINRO 44,600 DN 1,900
Yuhan 66,100 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 UP 1,000
CJ 83,700 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 109,500 DN 500
SK hynix 81,100 UP 400
Youngpoong 546,000 UP 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 166,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,000 UP 300
Kogas 24,900 UP 150
Hanwha 25,200 UP 150
DB HiTek 34,200 DN 100
LGInt 15,550 UP 250
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Major highways in Seoul partly closed as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
4
(LEAD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections