DongkukStlMill 6,390 UP 300

SBC 10,600 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 22,850 UP 300

FOOSUNG 9,120 UP 820

HanmiPharm 355,500 DN 5,000

HMM 6,430 UP 380

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,850 UP 250

HYUNDAI STEEL 26,300 UP 1,600

Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 374,000 DN 7,000

BoryungPharm 17,400 DN 100

L&L 12,350 UP 400

SGBC 30,300 UP 400

Hyosung 67,700 UP 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 87,700 UP 2,000

LOTTE 30,900 UP 550

Binggrae 60,100 UP 100

GCH Corp 29,850 DN 1,450

LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 500

Ottogi 569,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 86,500 DN 400

POSCO 201,000 UP 7,000

SPC SAMLIP 64,700 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 550

KUMHOTIRE 2,850 UP 35

DB INSURANCE 46,300 UP 600

SamsungElec 58,000 UP 1,100

NHIS 9,320 UP 160

SK Discovery 51,000 UP 900

LS 42,450 UP 1,250

GC Corp 273,500 DN 3,000

GS E&C 27,050 DN 350

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 UP 160

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 469,500 UP 1,500

KPIC 119,500 UP 3,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,840 DN 120

SKC 82,600 UP 3,700

GS Retail 34,800 UP 350

(MORE)