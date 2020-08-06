KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 6,390 UP 300
SBC 10,600 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,850 UP 300
FOOSUNG 9,120 UP 820
HanmiPharm 355,500 DN 5,000
HMM 6,430 UP 380
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,850 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,300 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 374,000 DN 7,000
BoryungPharm 17,400 DN 100
L&L 12,350 UP 400
SGBC 30,300 UP 400
Hyosung 67,700 UP 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 87,700 UP 2,000
LOTTE 30,900 UP 550
Binggrae 60,100 UP 100
GCH Corp 29,850 DN 1,450
LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 500
Ottogi 569,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 86,500 DN 400
POSCO 201,000 UP 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,700 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 2,850 UP 35
DB INSURANCE 46,300 UP 600
SamsungElec 58,000 UP 1,100
NHIS 9,320 UP 160
SK Discovery 51,000 UP 900
LS 42,450 UP 1,250
GC Corp 273,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 27,050 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 UP 160
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 469,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 119,500 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,840 DN 120
SKC 82,600 UP 3,700
GS Retail 34,800 UP 350
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Major highways in Seoul partly closed as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
4
(LEAD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections