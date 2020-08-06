TAEYOUNG E&C 17,000 UP 400

KSOE 87,000 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,950 UP 50

OCI 61,200 DN 2,900

LS ELECTRIC 55,500 0

KorZinc 450,000 UP 23,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,470 UP 80

SYC 62,200 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 31,300 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 45,850 UP 500

S-Oil 61,800 UP 700

F&F 94,100 UP 2,500

Hanssem 105,500 UP 2,000

MERITZ SECU 3,410 DN 80

HtlShilla 70,000 UP 500

Hanmi Science 63,000 DN 7,900

SamsungElecMech 141,500 DN 1,500

DWS 22,650 DN 50

UNID 48,800 UP 250

KEPCO 19,350 UP 150

LG Innotek 163,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 UP 8,000

HYUNDAI WIA 39,600 UP 1,600

SamsungSecu 31,050 UP 350

KumhoPetrochem 88,000 UP 1,800

Mobis 222,500 UP 10,000

Hanchem 163,000 UP 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,400 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 UP 50

S-1 93,000 UP 2,200

PanOcean 3,605 UP 30

HyundaiElev 46,750 UP 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,450 UP 50

Hanon Systems 10,250 UP 290

SK 236,500 DN 4,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 UP 22,000

DAEKYO 4,000 UP 15

GKL 12,850 UP 150

Handsome 31,300 UP 100

Asiana Airlines 4,090 UP 35

(MORE)