KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TAEYOUNG E&C 17,000 UP 400
KSOE 87,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,950 UP 50
OCI 61,200 DN 2,900
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 0
KorZinc 450,000 UP 23,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,470 UP 80
SYC 62,200 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 31,300 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 45,850 UP 500
S-Oil 61,800 UP 700
F&F 94,100 UP 2,500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 3,410 DN 80
HtlShilla 70,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 63,000 DN 7,900
SamsungElecMech 141,500 DN 1,500
DWS 22,650 DN 50
UNID 48,800 UP 250
KEPCO 19,350 UP 150
LG Innotek 163,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,600 UP 1,600
SamsungSecu 31,050 UP 350
KumhoPetrochem 88,000 UP 1,800
Mobis 222,500 UP 10,000
Hanchem 163,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,400 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 UP 50
S-1 93,000 UP 2,200
PanOcean 3,605 UP 30
HyundaiElev 46,750 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,450 UP 50
Hanon Systems 10,250 UP 290
SK 236,500 DN 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 UP 22,000
DAEKYO 4,000 UP 15
GKL 12,850 UP 150
Handsome 31,300 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 4,090 UP 35
