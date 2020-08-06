KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 79,500 UP 5,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,900 UP 1,700
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 250
IBK 8,290 UP 130
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 2,500
SamsungEng 12,100 UP 150
SKTelecom 220,500 DN 6,500
S&T MOTIV 49,950 DN 350
DONGSUH 21,250 UP 350
BGF 4,315 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 350
KT 23,800 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 0
LOTTE TOUR 16,250 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,000 UP 2,600
KT&G 86,000 UP 5,900
DHICO 9,060 DN 270
LG Display 12,600 UP 150
Kangwonland 22,950 UP 500
NAVER 322,000 UP 8,500
Kakao 364,000 DN 6,500
NCsoft 854,000 UP 8,000
DSME 23,900 DN 100
DSINFRA 7,440 UP 30
DWEC 3,590 UP 20
Donga ST 107,500 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 420,000 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 185,000 0
KEPCO KPS 29,700 UP 500
LGH&H 1,385,000 UP 21,000
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 17,350 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,700 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,700 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 77,200 DN 1,100
Celltrion 311,000 DN 4,000
