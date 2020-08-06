COWAY 79,500 UP 5,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,900 UP 1,700

KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 250

IBK 8,290 UP 130

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 2,500

SamsungEng 12,100 UP 150

SKTelecom 220,500 DN 6,500

S&T MOTIV 49,950 DN 350

DONGSUH 21,250 UP 350

BGF 4,315 UP 75

SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 350

KT 23,800 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 0

LOTTE TOUR 16,250 UP 50

LG Uplus 11,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 50,000 UP 2,600

KT&G 86,000 UP 5,900

DHICO 9,060 DN 270

LG Display 12,600 UP 150

Kangwonland 22,950 UP 500

NAVER 322,000 UP 8,500

Kakao 364,000 DN 6,500

NCsoft 854,000 UP 8,000

DSME 23,900 DN 100

DSINFRA 7,440 UP 30

DWEC 3,590 UP 20

Donga ST 107,500 UP 2,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 420,000 UP 2,500

DongwonF&B 185,000 0

KEPCO KPS 29,700 UP 500

LGH&H 1,385,000 UP 21,000

LGCHEM 680,000 UP 10,000

KEPCO E&C 17,350 UP 700

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 UP 1,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,700 UP 1,150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,700 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 77,200 DN 1,100

Celltrion 311,000 DN 4,000

(MORE)