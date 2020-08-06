S. Korea pushes to sign military intel-sharing deal with Switzerland
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been working on a plan to conclude a military intelligence sharing agreement with Switzerland to boost military and defense industry cooperation between the two countries, defense ministry officials said Thursday.
The two countries are in the final stage of discussions to sign a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), officials said. The agreement, if concluded, will make Switzerland the 23rd nation to have a GSOMIA pact with South Korea.
The move comes amid a lack of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea. Together with Sweden, Switzerland is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, an armistice monitoring panel launched with the truce to halt the 1950-53 Korean War.
