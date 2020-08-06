Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Retail Q2 net profit down 38.6 pct. to 33.6 bln won

All Headlines 16:10 August 06, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 33.6 billion won (US$ 28.4 million), down 38.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 77 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 2.21 trillion won.

The operating profit was 28.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
