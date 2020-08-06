Samsung heir vows to improve corporate culture for working mothers
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, vowed Thursday to improve the corporate system for working mothers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lee said Samsung should review its corporate culture as the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures or reduced operations of day care centers and schools nationwide, which burdens female workers raising children.
"We must fix what is wrong and insufficient," Lee said in a meeting with a group of female employees who work while rearing children at Samsung Electronics Co.'s campus in Suwon, south of Seoul.
"We should make a corporate culture that allows qualified female talent to become leaders and serve as role models."
As of 2019, women accounted for a 40.2 percent of Samsung Electronics employees. The portion of female executives increased from 0.76 percent in 2009 to 6.53 percent in 2019, according to the company.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Major highways in Seoul partly closed as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
4
(LEAD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in domestic infections