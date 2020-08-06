Hyundai teams up with British firm to build urban air mobility infrastructure
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will work with a British partner to build urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure, South Korea's leading carmaker said Thursday.
The deal with Urban-Air Port calls for close cooperation in the building of facilities that can handle takeoff and landings of future personal air vehicles (PAVs) as well as related recharging stations and maintenance and repair works, Hyundai said.
The company said its has already signed memorandums of understanding for UAM endeavors with two cities, including Coventry, in the central Midland region of England.
Hyundai said that while a lot of the attention on air mobility in centered on flying vehicles, supporting infrastructure is incredibly important for the growth of the industry. It said close cooperation with its partner will allow Hyundai to establish critical foundations in the sector.
The arrangement comes as Hyundai has been moving aggressively into the UAM space. Earlier this year, it unveiled its vision for PAV, in cooperation with global ride hailing company Uber Technologies, Inc., and said it is planning to grow into a company that provides connected services for purpose built vehicles and mobility hubs that can revolutionize how people move about.
(END)
