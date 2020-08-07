(LEAD) U.S. State Department lowers travel advisory for Daegu after improvement in COVID-19 conditions
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday lowered its travel advisory for Daegu, placing all of South Korea under the second-highest tier of "reconsider travel" due to COVID-19.
Daegu was placed under the highest tier, "do not travel," in late February following a large outbreak of the disease in the city and its neighboring regions. The country had been put under "reconsider travel" several days earlier.
The State Department did not state the reason for removing Daegu from the top tier, but it pointed to overall improvements in conditions related to the pandemic.
"South Korea has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations (including day cares and schools)," the department said on its website. "Other improved conditions have been reported within South Korea."
The revision came on the same day the department lifted a global Level 4 advisory that went into effect on March 19. The State Department's advisories range from Level 1 to 4, with 4 being "do not travel."
In announcing the change, the department said it is reverting to its previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice.
As of Thursday, South Korea remained under the highest Level 3 advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Level 3 recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 14,499 coronavirus infections in the country on Thursday, including 43 new cases.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge