(LEAD) N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS more info throughout, photo)
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-damaged village in North Hwanghae Province after recent heavy rains left more than 900 homes inundated or destroyed there, state media said Friday.
During the visit to the Taechong-ri Area of Unpha County, Kim ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to people suffering from the flood and facilitate the use of necessary supplies, such as cement in rebuilding the damaged sites, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"It is of priority importance to quickly supply sleeping materials, daily commodities, medicines and other necessities to the flood-affected people to stabilize their living as early as possible," Kim was quoted as saying.
He called on officials to "responsibly conduct the work of putting up the residents who lost their homes at offices including those at the Party committee and people's committee of the county, public buildings and separate houses, to stabilize their living and comfort them," it said.
He also mobilized the army and ordered their urgent deployment to wrecked houses, roads and zones.
Nearly 730 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields have been flooded and 179 homes destroyed after a levee broke as heavy rainfall pounded the country for days, but no casualties were reported, it added.
Earlier, the North issued special heavy rain warnings for the Pyongan, Hwanghae and Jagang provinces, as well as Kaesong and other parts of the country.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
Six senior presidential aides offer to resign: Cheong Wa Dae