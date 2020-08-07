Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/23 Rain 30

Incheon 26/23 Rain 30

Suwon 26/23 Rain 80

Cheongju 25/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 24/24 Rain 80

Chuncheon 29/23 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 31/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/25 Rain 80

Jeju 33/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/25 Rain 80

Busan 27/24 Rain 80

(END)

