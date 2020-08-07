Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC H1 net income up 147.1 pct. to 93.9 bln won

All Headlines 10:07 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Friday reported a net income of 93.9 billion won (US$ 79.3 million) in the first half of the year, up 147.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit during the first six months of 2020 fell 5.1 percent on-year to 80.1 billion won. Revenue increased 5.7 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
