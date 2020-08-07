Manufacturers' Q2 domestic supply dips on coronavirus
SEJONG, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply dropped nearly 5 percent in the second quarter of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Friday.
The manufacturing domestic supply index declined 4.6 percent on-year to 101.3 during the April-June period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The second-quarter reading marks the sharpest on-year decrease since the 5.6 percent drop recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
The index, which measures both locally produced goods and imports, serves as a major indicator of a country's domestic demand.
The statistical agency said the second-quarter drop came as supply of intermediate goods declined due largely to sluggish exports.
Domestic supply of domestically made goods sank 5.7 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, with that of imports falling 1.2 percent.
In 2016, the statistical office came up with the index to measure the total domestic supply of locally produced goods and imported products, with the base number for 2010 set at 100.
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge