S. Korea to lift restrictions on arrivals from China's Hubei from Monday
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift restrictions on arrivals from the Chinese province of Hubei, believed to be the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks, starting Monday as virus cases have eased there and China has relaxed entry restrictions for South Korean nationals, health authorities said Friday.
Since Feb. 4, South Korea has imposed entry bans on foreigners who visited or traveled to Hubei province in the preceding two weeks and holders of visas issued by Hubei authorities.
"We will lift entry restrictions and visa-related steps on arrivals from Hubei as there have been no reported virus cases in the province and China eased coronavirus restrictions on the entry of South Koreans," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said in a briefing.
China started Wednesday to accept visa applications from South Korean students and workers in the first such relaxation of the restrictions that were implemented in March to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
