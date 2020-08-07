KT Q2 net profit up 2.3 pct. to 207.6 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 207.6 billion won (US$ 174.7 million), up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 341.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 288.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 5.87 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
