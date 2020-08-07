Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Asiana shifts to Q2 profit on cargo demand

All Headlines 12:38 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Friday it shifted to a net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier as cargo-carrying volumes offset lower travel demand amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The country's second-biggest carrier swung to a net profit of 116.15 billion won (US$98 million) in the April-June quarter from a net loss of 183.14 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"Increased cargo deliveries helped offset a sharp decline in passenger travel demand amid growing virus woes," a company spokesman said.

Asiana also shifted to an operating profit of 115.08 billion won in the second quarter from an operating loss of 107.03 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 45 percent to 818.6 billion won from 1.48 trillion won.

The company released parent-based figures Friday, and its consolidated quarterly financial results will be available next week.

