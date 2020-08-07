Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 3 -- N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice
4 -- North Korea's No. 3 leader visited a major port in the western city of Nampho to inspect antivirus efforts
5 -- N. Korea's COVID-19 test results for first suspected case 'inconclusive': report
-- Trump says N.K. would seek talks if election was not near
6 -- N.K. leader orders special aid for Kaesong on coronavirus lockdown
-- S. Korea decides to provide US$10 mln for WFP aid project for N. Korea
-- Unification minister expresses regret over N.K's release of dam water
-- N. Korea pursues long-range nuclear missiles through 'deliberate testing program': Pentagon official
7 -- N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
(END)
