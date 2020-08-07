Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 3 -- N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice

4 -- North Korea's No. 3 leader visited a major port in the western city of Nampho to inspect antivirus efforts

5 -- N. Korea's COVID-19 test results for first suspected case 'inconclusive': report

-- Trump says N.K. would seek talks if election was not near

6 -- N.K. leader orders special aid for Kaesong on coronavirus lockdown

-- S. Korea decides to provide US$10 mln for WFP aid project for N. Korea

-- Unification minister expresses regret over N.K's release of dam water

-- N. Korea pursues long-range nuclear missiles through 'deliberate testing program': Pentagon official

7 -- N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
