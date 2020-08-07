Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chemical Q2 net profit down 88.7 pct. to 30.7 bln won

All Headlines 14:36 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 30.7 billion won (US$ 25.8 million), down 88.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 347.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32.1 percent to 2.68 trillion won.

The operating profit was 47.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!