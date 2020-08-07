KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 86,000 UP 3,400
TaekwangInd 688,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 55,100 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 147,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,400 DN 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,900 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,610 DN 90
BukwangPharm 37,700 DN 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,000 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 96,000 UP 8,300
BoryungPharm 17,300 DN 100
L&L 12,100 DN 250
Shinsegae 207,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,290 DN 80
Yuhan 66,800 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 2,500
DaelimInd 86,300 UP 1,400
DOOSAN 44,400 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP300
KiaMtr 42,250 UP 100
ORION Holdings 12,950 UP 100
KISWire 15,950 DN 250
LotteFood 331,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,300 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 178,500 DN 4,000
KCC 136,000 DN 1,000
SBC 10,350 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 DN 200
Daesang 25,800 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 160
DongkukStlMill 6,140 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 34,100 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,300 DN 50
Hanwha 24,800 DN 400
Donga Socio Holdings 104,000 DN 5,500
DB HiTek 33,750 DN 450
Youngpoong 583,000 UP 37,000
CJ 82,200 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 38,500 DN 1,000
LGInt 15,350 DN 200
