SamsungF&MIns 164,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,800 DN 1,200

Kogas 24,800 DN 100

SK hynix 80,600 DN 500

SGBC 30,350 UP 50

Hyosung 68,600 UP 900

Nongshim 376,500 UP 2,500

LGCHEM 746,000 UP 66,000

LOTTE 30,500 DN 400

Binggrae 59,700 DN 400

GCH Corp 30,300 UP 450

LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 0

POSCO 197,000 DN 4,000

SPC SAMLIP 64,000 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,650 DN 350

KUMHOTIRE 2,855 UP 5

DB INSURANCE 45,600 DN 700

SamsungElec 57,500 DN 500

NHIS 9,120 DN 200

SK Discovery 51,700 UP 700

LS 41,200 DN 1,250

GC Corp 277,500 UP 4,000

GS E&C 26,700 DN 350

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 488,000 UP 18,500

KPIC 116,000 DN 3,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,810 DN 30

SKC 86,800 UP 4,200

GS Retail 33,900 DN 900

Ottogi 568,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 88,100 UP 1,600

DSINFRA 7,590 UP 150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,200 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 30,200 DN 500

HITEJINRO 44,300 DN 300

KAL 19,100 UP 1,000

SK Innovation 184,000 UP 20,500

KorZinc 454,000 UP 4,000

