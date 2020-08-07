Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:42 August 07, 2020

SamsungF&MIns 164,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,800 DN 1,200
Kogas 24,800 DN 100
SK hynix 80,600 DN 500
SGBC 30,350 UP 50
Hyosung 68,600 UP 900
Nongshim 376,500 UP 2,500
LGCHEM 746,000 UP 66,000
LOTTE 30,500 DN 400
Binggrae 59,700 DN 400
GCH Corp 30,300 UP 450
LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 0
POSCO 197,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,000 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,650 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 2,855 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 45,600 DN 700
SamsungElec 57,500 DN 500
NHIS 9,120 DN 200
SK Discovery 51,700 UP 700
LS 41,200 DN 1,250
GC Corp 277,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 26,700 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 488,000 UP 18,500
KPIC 116,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,810 DN 30
SKC 86,800 UP 4,200
GS Retail 33,900 DN 900
Ottogi 568,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 88,100 UP 1,600
DSINFRA 7,590 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,200 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 30,200 DN 500
HITEJINRO 44,300 DN 300
KAL 19,100 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 184,000 UP 20,500
KorZinc 454,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!