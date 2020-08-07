KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 164,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,800 DN 1,200
Kogas 24,800 DN 100
SK hynix 80,600 DN 500
SGBC 30,350 UP 50
Hyosung 68,600 UP 900
Nongshim 376,500 UP 2,500
LGCHEM 746,000 UP 66,000
LOTTE 30,500 DN 400
Binggrae 59,700 DN 400
GCH Corp 30,300 UP 450
LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 0
POSCO 197,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,000 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,650 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 2,855 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 45,600 DN 700
SamsungElec 57,500 DN 500
NHIS 9,120 DN 200
SK Discovery 51,700 UP 700
LS 41,200 DN 1,250
GC Corp 277,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 26,700 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 488,000 UP 18,500
KPIC 116,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,810 DN 30
SKC 86,800 UP 4,200
GS Retail 33,900 DN 900
Ottogi 568,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 88,100 UP 1,600
DSINFRA 7,590 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,200 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 30,200 DN 500
HITEJINRO 44,300 DN 300
KAL 19,100 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 184,000 UP 20,500
KorZinc 454,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge