KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 DN 30
SYC 65,100 UP 2,900
HyundaiMipoDock 31,300 0
MERITZ SECU 3,350 DN 60
HtlShilla 72,100 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 65,100 UP 2,100
SamsungElecMech 141,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 54,700 DN 800
F&F 92,000 DN 2,100
Hanssem 104,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,450 UP 1,450
KSOE 86,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,050 UP 1,100
OCI 61,400 UP 200
KEPCO 19,600 UP 250
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 3,500
HMM 6,600 UP 170
HYUNDAI WIA 38,950 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 94,200 UP 6,200
Mobis 223,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,550 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 DN 200
S-Oil 62,300 UP 500
S-1 91,100 DN 1,900
Hanchem 172,000 UP 9,000
LG Innotek 165,000 UP 2,000
DWS 22,200 DN 450
UNID 48,900 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 45,150 DN 700
SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 50
SKTelecom 229,000 UP 8,500
S&T MOTIV 50,300 UP 350
HyundaiElev 46,350 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 300
SK 242,500 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 3,995 DN 5
GKL 13,050 UP 200
Handsome 30,450 DN 850
SamsungEng 11,900 DN 200
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge