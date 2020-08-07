Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:42 August 07, 2020

Asiana Airlines 4,295 UP 205
COWAY 79,700 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 13,600 UP 1,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,200 DN 700
IBK 8,230 DN 60
NamhaeChem 8,440 DN 40
DONGSUH 21,050 DN 200
BGF 4,290 DN 25
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,585 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 28,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,550 DN 450
KT 23,850 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,250 DN 750
KT&G 86,300 UP 300
DHICO 9,140 UP 80
LG Display 12,400 DN 200
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 150
NAVER 314,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 353,000 DN 11,000
NCsoft 865,000 UP 11,000
DSME 23,400 DN 500
DWEC 3,510 DN 80
Donga ST 102,000 DN 5,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,500 DN 200
LGH&H 1,432,000 UP 47,000
KEPCO E&C 17,150 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,100 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,650 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 77,200 0
Celltrion 314,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 16,300 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 DN 18,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!