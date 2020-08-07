KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,295 UP 205
COWAY 79,700 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 13,600 UP 1,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,200 DN 700
IBK 8,230 DN 60
NamhaeChem 8,440 DN 40
DONGSUH 21,050 DN 200
BGF 4,290 DN 25
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,585 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 28,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,550 DN 450
KT 23,850 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,250 DN 750
KT&G 86,300 UP 300
DHICO 9,140 UP 80
LG Display 12,400 DN 200
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 150
NAVER 314,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 353,000 DN 11,000
NCsoft 865,000 UP 11,000
DSME 23,400 DN 500
DWEC 3,510 DN 80
Donga ST 102,000 DN 5,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,500 DN 200
LGH&H 1,432,000 UP 47,000
KEPCO E&C 17,150 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,100 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,650 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 77,200 0
Celltrion 314,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 16,300 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 DN 18,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
President Moon express regret over N.K. not informing Seoul of dam discharge