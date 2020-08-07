KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,200 UP 600
KIH 60,400 UP 2,900
LOTTE Himart 29,650 UP 450
GS 35,600 UP 300
CJ CGV 18,800 UP 200
LIG Nex1 33,150 DN 150
Fila Holdings 32,350 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 122,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,460 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 UP 2,000
LF 12,350 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,110 DN 10
POONGSAN 25,250 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 36,150 DN 400
Hansae 10,550 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 60,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 23,650 DN 500
KOLON IND 35,000 DN 500
HanmiPharm 353,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,160 DN 80
emart 114,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY288 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 49,750 UP 2,350
HANJINKAL 83,900 UP 400
DoubleUGames 78,300 UP 600
CUCKOO 84,200 UP 900
COSMAX 90,900 0
MANDO 31,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 768,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 49,650 DN 250
Doosan Bobcat 27,150 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,050 UP 100
Netmarble 151,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232000 DN3500
ORION 145,000 UP 5,000
BGF Retail 129,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 339,000 UP 19,500
HDC-OP 23,800 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,640 DN 30
(END)
