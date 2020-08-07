Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q2 net profit up 77 pct. to 138.6 bln won

All Headlines 15:47 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 138.6 billion won (US$ 117 million), up 77 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 181.8 billion won, up 118.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 82.5 percent to 428.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
