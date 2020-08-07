Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q2 net profit down 95.3 pct. to 9.5 bln won

All Headlines 16:07 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 9.5 billion won (US$ 8 million), down 95.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 157.3 billion won, down 67.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.7 percent to 3.66 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
