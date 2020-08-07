Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New BTS documentary film to hit theaters next month

All Headlines 16:54 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- A new feature-length documentary film on K-pop group BTS will hit theaters next month in South Korea and around the world, the country's leading theater chain CGV announced Friday.

"Break The Silence: the Movie" will be released on Sept. 10 exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea, the theater chain said.

The fourth theatrical film on the K-pop septet is also set to hit theaters in over 70 countries on Sept. 10, with a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions on Sept. 24.

The film produced by Big Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment, chronicles the group during its 2019 "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour through the United States, Europe and Asia.

BTS' third documentary "Bring the Soul: The Movie" will also have a limited re-release from Aug. 28-30 in South Korea and overseas. The film drew over 330,000 moviegoers in South Korea during its original release last year.

This image, provided by CGV, shows a poster for "Break the Silence: the Movie," a new documentary film on K-pop band BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#BTS #Break The Silence
