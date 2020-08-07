New BTS documentary film to hit theaters next month
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- A new feature-length documentary film on K-pop group BTS will hit theaters next month in South Korea and around the world, the country's leading theater chain CGV announced Friday.
"Break The Silence: the Movie" will be released on Sept. 10 exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea, the theater chain said.
The fourth theatrical film on the K-pop septet is also set to hit theaters in over 70 countries on Sept. 10, with a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions on Sept. 24.
The film produced by Big Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment, chronicles the group during its 2019 "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour through the United States, Europe and Asia.
BTS' third documentary "Bring the Soul: The Movie" will also have a limited re-release from Aug. 28-30 in South Korea and overseas. The film drew over 330,000 moviegoers in South Korea during its original release last year.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(2nd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River
-
5
Six senior presidential aides offer to resign: Cheong Wa Dae