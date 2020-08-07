FM Kang holds videoconference with counterparts on COVID-19 cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha took part in a videoconference with five counterparts on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Top diplomats from South Korea, the United States, Australia, Brazil, India and Israel exchanged information on COVID-19 situations in their respective countries, the foreign ministry said.
It said participants called for ways to facilitate movement of people across borders, work together to combat the spread of the infectious disease and ensure swift and transparent sharing of information. Senior officials also agreed to expand efforts to overcome the fallout of the health emergency and strive for economic recovery.
Kang told other ministers that while coronavirus outbreaks are being controlled without sudden spikes in new infectious cases, the unseasonably long monsoon rains this summer and associated risks of infectious diseases are affecting the pace of recovery, despite concerted efforts by Seoul to boost growth. She said such developments are making it more important for South Korea to work closely with other countries.
The ministry said that all officials concurred on the need to carry on talks going forward to make it easier to exchange information.
(END)
