Gov't issues highest landslide warning for central, southern parts of Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Forest Service issued its highest landslide warning for the central and southern parts of South Korea at 9 p.m. Friday due to continued downpours.
The 12 areas include the cities of Daejeon and Sejong and the provinces of North and South Chungcheong in the central part of the country, as well as the cities of Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Ulsan and the provinces of North and South Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang, the Korea Forest Service said.
Two cities -- Seoul and Incheon -- and two provinces -- Gyeonggi and Gangwon -- have been placed under the third-highest level of the four-level warning system, while the second-highest warning has been posted for Jeju Island.
Weeklong heavy rains have pounded most parts of South Korea, especially the central part of the country.
In Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, now under a warning, a landslide destroyed a house leaving three people dead. Emergency service workers on the scene said three others may be trapped under the debris and rubble.
The local county office said firefighters, police and rescue workers have been dispatched to the site of the landslide to help in the rescue effort.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
Red mini dress triggers spat over dress code for female lawmakers
-
2
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon's chief of staff, five senior aides offer to resign
-
5
(3rd LD) Major highways in Seoul partly closed, flood alerts issued as downpours raise water level of Han River