Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:39 August 08, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Sunny 80

Incheon 26/23 Sunny 80

Suwon 27/22 Sunny 80

Cheongju 26/23 Rain 80

Daejeon 26/23 Rain 80

Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 80

Gangneung 25/22 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/24 Rain 80

Jeju 31/27 Rain 30

Daegu 28/24 Rain 80

Busan 27/24 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!