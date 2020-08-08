Trump says he will make deals with N.K., Iran very quickly if reelected
All Headlines 09:21 August 08, 2020
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will make deals with North Korea and Iran "very quickly" if reelected in November.
"If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly. We'll make deals with North Korea very quickly," he said during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.
