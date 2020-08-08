Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he will make deals with N.K., Iran very quickly if reelected

All Headlines 09:21 August 08, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will make deals with North Korea and Iran "very quickly" if reelected in November.

"If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly. We'll make deals with North Korea very quickly," he said during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!