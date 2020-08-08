Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon's top Cheong Wa Dae aides offer to resign amid public outcry over major policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential chief of staff, four senior secretaries tender their resignations for fierce public backlash against housing market policy (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. says GSOMIA is important to U.S., sends message for S. Korea not to terminate it (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae secretaries with two houses or more offer to resign (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't declares heavy rain-hit Chungju, Cheorwon and five other areas as special disaster zones (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae aides fuel public uproar over soaring housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Public anger over real estate policy simmers, top presidential aides offer to resign (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's confidants installed in major prosecution service posts (Hankyoreh)

-- Six senior Cheong Wa Dae officials tender their resignations in bid to mollify infuriated people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trainee doctors stage street rally against plan to increase number of medical school students (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump mentions LG, Samsung to tout his 'America First' drive (Korea Economic Daily)

