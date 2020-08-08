Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon's top Cheong Wa Dae aides offer to resign amid public outcry over major policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential chief of staff, four senior secretaries tender their resignations for fierce public backlash against housing market policy (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. says GSOMIA is important to U.S., sends message for S. Korea not to terminate it (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae secretaries with two houses or more offer to resign (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't declares heavy rain-hit Chungju, Cheorwon and five other areas as special disaster zones (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae aides fuel public uproar over soaring housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public anger over real estate policy simmers, top presidential aides offer to resign (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's confidants installed in major prosecution service posts (Hankyoreh)
-- Six senior Cheong Wa Dae officials tender their resignations in bid to mollify infuriated people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trainee doctors stage street rally against plan to increase number of medical school students (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump mentions LG, Samsung to tout his 'America First' drive (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon's chief of staff, five senior aides offer to resign
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
-
5
S. Korea reports 43 new coronavirus cases, community infections around Seoul continue