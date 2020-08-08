Today in Korean history
Aug. 9
1936 - Sohn Ki-jung wins the marathon at the 11th Olympics in Berlin. Sohn, a Korean, ran for Japan, which occupied the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.
1985 - North Korea dedicates the Koryo Hotel in its capital of Pyongyang in a joint venture with a French firm. The twin tower hotel is one of the most prominent landmarks in the communist capital.
1992 - Hwang Young-jo wins the marathon at the 25th Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
2007 - South Korea's central bank lifts the key rate for August to 5 percent, the bank's first back-to-back rate hike, to curb inflation by controlling ample liquidity.
2008 -- South Korean Choi Min-ho wins a gold medal in the men's 60kg judo competition at the Beijing Olympics, bringing his country its first gold medal at those games.
2010 -- North Korea fires some 130 rounds of artillery into the disputed maritime border area with South Korea in the Yellow Sea in an apparent response to South Korea's large-scale Navy drills. No damage was caused to South Korean ships.
2011 -- South Korea's Unification Ministry's website is targeted in an attempted cyberattack.
2012 -- North Korea has virtually ditched its planned economy system and state rationing recently and inaugurated freer management policies under the new regime of Kim Jong-un, a news report shows.
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon's chief of staff, five senior aides offer to resign
-
3
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
-
5
Major southwestern river overflows, local residents evacuated