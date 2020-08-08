Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Major southwestern river overflows, local residents evacuated

All Headlines 12:10 August 08, 2020

GURYE, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A major river running through the southwestern region of South Korea overflowed in some places Saturday due to torrential rains, forcing some local residents to evacuate.

Two days of downpours caused the flooding of the Seomjin River in Gokseong and Gurye counties, both located in South Jeolla Province. As vast swathes of farmland and houses were inundated, local authorities said they have ordered residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately.

The Seomjin River is on the verge of overflowing in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Aug. 8, 2020, in this photo provided by the Gurye county office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

