Major southwestern river overflows, local residents evacuated
All Headlines 12:10 August 08, 2020
GURYE, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A major river running through the southwestern region of South Korea overflowed in some places Saturday due to torrential rains, forcing some local residents to evacuate.
Two days of downpours caused the flooding of the Seomjin River in Gokseong and Gurye counties, both located in South Jeolla Province. As vast swathes of farmland and houses were inundated, local authorities said they have ordered residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately.
