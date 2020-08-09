Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 09, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 80
Incheon 25/24 Rain 80
Suwon 26/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 28/25 Rain 80
Daejeon 28/25 Rain 80
Chuncheon 25/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 28/22 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/25 Rain 80
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 30
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 70
Daegu 33/25 Rain 30
Busan 29/25 Rain 70
(END)
