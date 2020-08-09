Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 09, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 80

Incheon 25/24 Rain 80

Suwon 26/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/25 Rain 80

Chuncheon 25/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 80

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 30

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 70

Daegu 33/25 Rain 30

Busan 29/25 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!