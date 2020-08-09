S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will come under the direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi, the season's fifth typhoon, this week, which will bring heavy rain to the country's flood-hit southeastern region, the state weather agency said Sunday.
The tropical storm, which formed early Sunday southwest of Okinawa and started to move northeast, is expected to pass waters 350 kilometers south of Jeju Island around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Around 3 p.m. on the same day, it is predicted to arrive in waters 30 km southwest of Busan, some 325 km southeast of Seoul, it said.
South Korean will experience rain over the coming days, while the typhoon will strike the southeastern region of South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, with strong winds and heavy downpours.
The KMA advised people on the southeastern seaside to take extra precautions and be prepared for dangerous tides.
South Korea has been suffering from dayslong torrential rain amid the prolonged monsoon season that started in late June.
Over the last nine days, about 30 people have been killed and 12 have gone missing due to floods and landslides.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
