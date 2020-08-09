N. Korea sends relief supplies to Kaesong under virus lockdown
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's ruling party has delivered relief supplies including rice to Kaesong, the North's city near the western inter-Korean border under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the country's main news outlet said Sunday.
A train carrying special supplies such as rice provided by the Workers' Party of Korea arrived at Kaesong station late Friday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The provision was made two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered special aid to the border city at a meeting of an executive policy bureau of the party held in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
North Korea sealed off the city on July 24, claiming a defector suspected to have shown virus symptoms returned to the city.
In addition, special money for the living expenses of citizens in the city was included in the special aid, the KCNA said.
In a separate report on Wednesday, state media said over 550,000 relief items of more than 30 kinds have been sent to Kaesong since the start of the city's blockade.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
2
(LEAD) Trump says he will make deals with N.K. very quickly if reelected
-
3
(LEAD) Southwestern areas evacuated after rivers overflow, bank collapses
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
Local virus cases on high plateau due to rising church-traced infections