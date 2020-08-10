Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors to reshuffle middle-ranking officials & organization in late August (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon adds to worst annual rainy season (Kookmin Daily)
-- Heavy rains leave at least 13 dead, 3 missing in southern parts of S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Worst-ever floods ... typhoon approaches Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rent system turns rapidly on monthly basis (Segye Times)
-- Typhoon worsens 47-day-long annual wet spell (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon likely to accept his chief secretary's resignation as early as Monday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Torrential rains pound southern parts of S. Korea for 3 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice minister to accelerate reorganization of prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Rental deposits sharply rise in greater Seoul metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retail investors flock to stock market from property market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Toll keeps rising in a long, dangerous monsoon season (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Death toll from continued downpour rises, with typhoon approaching (Korea Herald)
-- 'Too early to be optimistic about economy' (Korea Times)
