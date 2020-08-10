Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q2 net income up 6.8 pct. to 155.7 bln won

All Headlines 07:58 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 155.7 billion won (US$ 131.4 million), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 221.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 166.9 million won a year ago. Revenue rose 27.4 percent to 3.8 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!