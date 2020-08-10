Meritz Securities Q2 net income up 6.8 pct. to 155.7 bln won
All Headlines 07:58 August 10, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 155.7 billion won (US$ 131.4 million), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 221.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 166.9 million won a year ago. Revenue rose 27.4 percent to 3.8 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
