Imports of Japanese consumer goods dip in July amid boycott
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's imports of Japanese consumer goods sank more than 23 percent in July amid a boycott stemming from a bilateral trade dispute, government data showed Monday.
Seoul brought in consumer goods worth US$253 million in July, down 23.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service.
Japanese beer and cars bore the brunt of a local campaign against products from the neighboring country, which started a year ago in protest over Tokyo's export controls.
Imports of Japanese beer tumbled 84.2 percent on-year to a mere $685,000 last month. South Korea was Japan's largest export market for beer before the South Korean consumers' boycott.
South Korean imports of autos from Japan plunged about 52 percent from a year earlier to $52.35 million in July.
Also hit hard were such products as cosmetics, beauty devices, fishing gear, processed goods, toys and video cameras.
In contrast, imports of Japanese motorcycles soared 229 percent on-year to $5.37 million, with those of pet feed and golf clubs surging 79 percent and 61 percent, respectively.
Since July last year, South Korean consumers have boycotted Japanese products in protest of Japan's export restrictions of some key industrial materials shipped to South Korea.
Tokyo took the move as the top court in South Korea ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in 2018.
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Seoul city to launch anti-sexual abuse panel following alleged abuse by late mayor
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
(LEAD) 30 killed, 6,000 displaced due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rains in store on typhoon
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi set to hit southern part of S. Korea with heavy rain
-
5
(3rd LD) At least 30 killed due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rain in store on typhoon