Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 80

Incheon 28/24 Rain 80

Suwon 30/25 Rain 80

Cheongju 30/26 Rain 80

Daejeon 30/26 Rain 80

Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 80

Gwangju 28/26 Rain 80

Jeju 32/26 Rain 80

Daegu 31/25 Rain 80

Busan 28/25 Rain 80

