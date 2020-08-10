Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 August 10, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 80
Incheon 28/24 Rain 80
Suwon 30/25 Rain 80
Cheongju 30/26 Rain 80
Daejeon 30/26 Rain 80
Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/26 Rain 80
Gwangju 28/26 Rain 80
Jeju 32/26 Rain 80
Daegu 31/25 Rain 80
Busan 28/25 Rain 80
(END)
