Seoul stocks open tad higher on stimulus hopes
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday, as investors weighed speculations on the U.S. stimulus package.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.44 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,355.11 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index got off to a muted start, following a weeklong advance last week. Last week, the index rose by nearly 5 percent on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the U.S.
Investor caution grew on tech shares amid increased U.S. warnings against popular Chinese apps, such as TikTok and WeChat, over national security reasons.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.70 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.50 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.04 percent, while Celltrion gained 1.91 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem lost 3.22 percent, and Hyundai Motors, the country's top automaker, spiked 7.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
5
SM Entertainment secures 100 bln-won investment from Naver
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
1
(LEAD) 30 killed, 6,000 displaced due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rains in store on typhoon
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi set to hit southern part of S. Korea with heavy rain
-
5
(3rd LD) At least 30 killed due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rain in store on typhoon